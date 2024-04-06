Fresh big boost in Leeds United promotion bid expected with strong chance of huge Whites change
Leeds are heading into the weekend sat in the Championship’s second automatic promotion spot but with their top-two destiny out of their own hands by virtue of being just one point ahead of third-placed Leicester City who have played one game less.
The Foxes take on Birmingham City at the King Power this weekend in a Saturday afternoon 3pm kick-off and the bookmakers strongly fancy Enzo Maresca’s side to take all three points. Leicester are long odds-on favourites for the contest, as short as 2-7 and no bigger than 3-1. Birmingham can be backed at 17-2 and even the draw is nearly a 5-1 chance at 23-5.
However, the bookmakers also think Leeds will bag yet another victory from their Saturday afternoon clash at Coventry City and a win that they believe has a strong chance of leaving United’s autos destiny back in their hands.
That’s because the bookies believe there is every chance of Ipswich Town dropping points when they play first in the Saturday lunchtime East Anglian derby at Norwich City. Ipswich are just about favourites for the contest but by a very narrow margin in being a best-priced 6-4 compared to Norwich at 7-4. The draw is an 11-4 shot and even a one-point return for Ipswich would put United’s top-two destiny back in their own hands before they kick off against Coventry.
The Sky Blues are just four points off the play-offs and with a game in hand yet Leeds are odds-on favourites with most firms and no bigger than even money. Coventry can be backed at 11-4 whilst the draw is a 14-5 chance.
