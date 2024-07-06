Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Another Leeds United star is being linked with a move away from Elland Road amid interest from France.

A number of Leeds United stars are being linked with a move away this summer as Daniel Farke welcomes his players back for pre-season. The Whites stars are now back at Thorp Arch as they begin building fitness for the new campaign, but Archie Gray is not one of those players.

Gray was sold to Tottenham as part of a player-plus-cash deal that involved Joe Rodon, with Leeds going a long way in resolving their Profit and Sustainability issues with the deal. Despite that, a number of players are being linked with exits amid interest in the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto, Georginio Rutter, Diego Llorente and now Glen Kamara.

According to Ouest France, French club Stade-Rennais are trying to strike an agreement over personal terms with the player himself before getting in touch with Leeds to strike a deal. The Ligue 1 side are said to be looking to improve their midfield this summer, and Kamara is reportedly top of their list.

Though, whether the French club strike an agreement or not with the player, it seems unlikely Leeds will be willing to sell having only signed the midfielder from Rangers last summer on a deal worth around £5million. Kamara played 37 of Leeds’ 46 Championship games last season and remains a big part of Farke’s plans.

The German said of Kamara during last season: “I think in general we have a really, really young squad and many young players when you have a look at our average age in the starting line-up. It's important also to have some experienced players and again, we don't have to speak about his CV, he has played for a big club with Rangers with always lots of pressure to win more or less each and every game in the league.

“He's a proven Finland international with more than 50 caps already. So he was involved in many, many battles on the pitch, it was difficult for him in the start because he had no proper pre-season and not really games. But each and every week, each training session on the pitch with us is helpful and he's on a good path. He's definitely a player who gives us lots of quality on the ball in his decision-making, which pass to make, can also dictate the rhythm of the game. He is a top teammate, a top lad, pretty much involved in every joke that the lads have in the dressing room. So he's a great, great guy to have around and we're all happy together.”

As for Kamara, he has said he is happy at Leeds, previously telling LUTV: “I feel like I am at home now a little bit more than I did in the beginning. It's always different to come to a new team and settle in but everyone has been fantastic from the fans to the players to the manager and I am feeling like I am at home. I didn't have the best of pre-seasons but I am feeling a lot more fitter, I am feeling a bit more confident and I am just looking forward to every other game that comes by. I am happy here."