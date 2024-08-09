Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United remain in talks for Norwich City and England Under-21 attacker Jon Rowe but according to one national newspaper's report French Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille are set to join the race for the youngster's signature.

Leeds were earlier this week reported to be interested in Rowe's services at around the £7 million mark, however Norwich are understood to value the player 'significantly higher'.

Rowe has attracted interest from a host of clubs this summer but according to Norfolk-based newspaper the Pink Un, the Canaries are yet to receive an offer they deem acceptable that would permit the player's exit.

The Sun claim ex-Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi has turned his attentions to the 21-year-old after previously exploring the English market with new club Marseille.

Leeds are unlikely to be able to compete with the French club, should they launch a bid for Rowe, but as per the Pink Un, Marseille are yet to do so, despite reports of a supposedly imminent £8 million bid.

Based on Norwich's transfer stance, it is unlikely an £8 million bid would convince the Canaries to sell with an estimated £12.5 million, complete with potential future add-ons thought to be closer to a sum that may persuade Norwich to relinquish their grip on the promising young attacker.

"Marseille are interested in Jon Rowe but are yet to submit any formal bids for the in-demand Norwich City winger," the Pink Un reported on Friday.

Rowe is expected to feature for new coach Johannes Hoff Thorup's side in their season opener at Oxford United tomorrow lunchtime, but his future remains the subject of considerable speculation.

The player has scored four times in pre-season after overcoming injury and fitness issues towards the back end of last term and is 'ready to perform' according to his manager.

"These guys, they train with the group, and they are important players for the group,” Thorup told reporters on Thursday. “We have to respect that the window is still open so many things can happen. We cannot affect what will happen.

"We cannot affect whether there will be an offer from a club here or there. That's also what I tell the players on a daily basis. Fortunately, they are they're doing well. They're performing well. They're training well and I will also say that their heads are ready to perform.”