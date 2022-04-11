Andrew Taylor's Whites will host the young City side in a 7pm kick-off on Friday, April 22 and season ticket holders can claim a free ticket online up until 5pm on Tuesday, April 12.

Leeds have already sold 3,000 tickets for the game which marks their last home contest of the season in Premier League Two Division One.

The Under-23s have won their last three matches played at Elland Road, with a crowd of over 8,500 watching February’s victory over Liverpool.

BIG STAGE: Leeds United's under-23s will take on Manchester City's under-23s at Elland Road. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Nearly 10,000 fans were then in attendance as United's under-23s recorded a 3-0 win against Manchester United last month and Crystal Palace were also defeated 4-0 last Monday evening.

Everton currently hold the attendance record for a Premier League Two fixture, which stands at 16,935.

Tickets for the City clash are available in the West Stand and East Stand Lower.

Tickets will go on general sale at 10:30am on Tuesday morning priced at £6 for adults and £3 for concessions.

But season ticket holders can claim a free ticket up until Tuesday's 5pm deadline.