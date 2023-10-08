Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Free agents still available to Leeds United including former Everton, Fulham and Man Utd pair - gallery

Leeds United still have the chance to bolster their ranks despite the transfer window being shut

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 8th Oct 2023, 12:22 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST

Leeds United won 2-1 at home to Bristol City this weekend in their final game before the October international break. The Whites are now 5th in the Championship table after picking up 19 points from their first 11 outings.

Daniel Farke can still bolster his ranks if he delves into the free agent market. There are a host of players who remain available following the end of the last campaign.

Here is a look at some free agents who remain available to Leeds at the moment, including some familiar faces....

1. Jesse Lingard

2. Jean-Philippe Gbamin

3. Santi Mina

4. Almamy Toure

