Free agents Leeds United can sign for nothing ahead of January, including former Man Utd and Everton stars

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 26th Oct 2023, 18:23 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 18:30 BST

Leeds United were rocked by a surprise away defeat on Wednesday night when they lost to Stoke City away from home. Daniel Farke’s men were on a fine run of form ahead of their mid-week trip to Staffordshire, but they were unable to return with more points.

The Whites are still sitting inside the playoff spots, but they are going to need to up their game if they want to catch the runaway top two, Leicester City and Ipswich Town. January signings may be key to that, but there are also players the Whites can sign for free ahead of January. Here we run you through some of the standout - and affordable - players still searching for clubs from the summer.

Last club: Nottingham Forest

1. Lyle Taylor

Last club: Nottingham Forest

Last club - Stade Rennais

2. Xeka (Midfielder)

Last club - Stade Rennais

Last club - Stuttgart

3. Tanguy Coulibaly (Forward)

Last club - Stuttgart

Last club - Eintracht Frankfurt

4. Almamy Toure (Defender)

Last club - Eintracht Frankfurt

Last club - Cremonese

5. Marco Benassi (Midfielder)

Last club - Cremonese

Last club - Bologna

6. Roberto Soriano (Midfielder)

Last club - Bologna

