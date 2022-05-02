Frank Lampard voices Leeds United doubt and Burnley 'expectation' as Everton boss ponders run-in

The third-bottom Toffees gave their survival prospects an enormous boost by recording a 1-0 victory at home to third-placed Chelsea on Sunday which left them just two points behind fourth-bottom Leeds, and with a game in hand.

The Whites are level on points fifth-bottom Burnley on the same amount of games played but with a far worse goal difference than the Clarets and United's destiny is therefore realistically now out of their own hands.

That, though, is based on the theory of both the Clarets and Toffees taking maximum points from their remaining games and Lampard has expressed his doubts over that being the case whilst admitting that in-form Burnley could be expected to win four more games on the trot.

QUESTION: Raised by Everton boss Frank Lampard, above, as his Toffees side plus Leeds United and Burnley slug it out for Premier League survival. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Lampard said as quoted by Liverpool World: "I don't know what is in your own hands at the bottom of the table because if it was Liverpool and Man City's battle, you'd probably think they'll win every game.

"Maybe it being in your hands is great at that point.

“With us, are we expecting Burnley to win every game? At the minute, maybe yes. Are we expecting Leeds to win every game?

“It's hard to say what's in our hands or not. The only thing I can say is we can control certain things and that's when we play.

“That's the difficult thing about yesterday. We can't control Burnley, can't control Leeds, can control ourselves.

“Over five games, we'll have to control ourselves well enough to get enough points. We don't know what that is.

“I'm not sure everyone is going to collect maximum points out of it. We can worry about ourselves to get as many as we can.”

Remaining fixtures

Burnley: Aston Villa (h), Tottenham (a), Aston Villa (a), Newcastle (h).

Leeds United: Arsenal (a), Chelsea (h), Brighton (h), Brentford (a).