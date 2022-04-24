The Toffees were plunged into the bottom three by Burnley's 1-0 defeat of visiting Wolves on Sunday afternoon, a result which left Everton third-bottom, two points adrift of the fourth-bottom Clarets and four points behind fifth-bottom Leeds.

The Toffees then took on title-chasing Merseyside rivals Liverpool at Anfield in Sunday's final game and Lampard's side fell to a 2-0 reverse as the Reds netted twice in the second half through Andrew Robertson and Divock Origi.

Despite Burnley having played one more game, Everton are now odds on to be relegated with most bookmakers along with clear bottom two Norwich City and Watford - but Lampard remained very upbeat when speaking in the aftermath of Sunday's 2-0 defeat to the Reds.

CONFIDENCE: From Everton boss Frank Lampard, right, pictured heading to shake hands with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after Sunday's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Anfield. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Asked on Sky Sports if it now became more about the psychological effect of being in the bottom three, Lampard insisted: "It doesn't to me.

"It will be spoken about but we have got six games to Burnley's five left.

"Leeds are in there so they play tomorrow but we had to expect Burnley might win today and worry about our own job.

"There's 18 points for us to fight for which is a lot of points so it's important for players, fans, club to not get sucked into that in a negative way.

"We are realists, it is what it is.