Lampard's fourth-bottom side are now just one point clear of the Premier League drop zone following Wednesday night's 3-2 defeat at relegation rivals Burnley which put the Clarets third-bottom on the same amount of games played.

Everton's next five games all come against teams in the division's top half but Lampard has highlighted how his side almost claimed a point at home to Manchester City at the end of February and played down suggestions of extra pressure being placed on his Toffees.

The Goodison Park outfit have not been relegated from the top flight since 1951 and have been a top tier side since the 1954-55 campaign but Lampard said his side were ultimately in the same boat as fellow relegation battlers Leeds, Burnley, Watford and Norwich City.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FIGHTING TALK: From Everton boss Frank Lampard, above, pictured during Wednesday night's 3-2 defeat against Burnley at Turf Moor. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.

Asked if there was extra pressure on his side to stay up because they were Everton, Lampard told Sky Sports: "It feels the same to me but whether that's true, maybe.

"But it shouldn't be in absolute football terms.

"I understand that but the reality is that it is what it is so we are no different to Burnley, we are no different to Watford or Norwich or Leeds or the teams around us.

"That's just where we are at as a football club so players don't need to listen or read or get involved in anything other than turning up tomorrow, getting right for Saturday and trying to get the right results to keep us in this league."

The Toffees will be back in action on Saturday lunchtime at home Manchester United, a game followed by another Goodison Park date against Leicester City and then away trips to Liverpool and Leicester sandwiching a fixture against visiting Chelsea.

Pressed on how tough it would be to get wins considering that the next five games were all against teams in the top ten, Lampard said: "It doesn't matter, it doesn't matter who we play.

"It doesn't matter - we had one of our best performances of the season against Man City, albeit for a decision we would have got a point in that game.

"It doesn't matter - I wouldn't look at the fixture list and consider too much.

"You could spend your day doing it, it doesn't matter, it's about us and what we do."

Asked if he still believed the Toffees would stay up, Lampard said simply: "Of course."

Everton are five points behind fifth-bottom Leeds but the Whites have played two games more than both the Toffees and Burnley.

The Clarets are six points behind the Whites but with a plus 16 better goal difference.