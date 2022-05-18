Fifth-bottom Everton would have made themselves safe if beating Sunday's visitors Brentford but a 3-2 defeat has left the Toffees just one point clear of fourth-bottom Leeds and another point ahead of third-bottom Burnley.

Leeds, though, only have one fixture remaining, in addition to a far inferior goal difference which Lampard has highlighted ahead of his side's last two games.

The Toffees take on Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Thursday evening before ending the season with a clash against fifth-placed Arsenal at the Emirates.

TARGET: Set by Everton boss Frank Lampard, above, in his side's last two games as a package as opposed to a must-win match against Crystal Palace. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

A defeat at Arsenal could send the Toffees down if Leeds and Burnley both win on the final day should Everton fail to beat Palace but Lampard says his side are not abandoning hope against the Gunners.

Asked at his pre-match press conference if Thursday's home clash against Palace felt like a must-win game in order to avoid the pressure of the final day, Lampard said: "It is what it is.

"We've got two games left to get probably two points with the goal difference situation with Leeds and we are not going to write off the game against Arsenal.

"It's a game to and go contend and to try and get a result, no matter what happens on Thursday.

"We understand the situation, we understand what we need and what we want and we just have to prepare as well as we can to get it."

Everton's goal difference is minus 20 and Burnley's minus 18 but United's is minus 38.

Burnley are away at Aston Villa on Thursday evening and at home to Newcastle United on the last day.