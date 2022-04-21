Frank Lampard hails boost for Leeds United and Burnley's relegation rivals Everton

The fourth-bottom Toffees looked to be heading for a 19th league loss of the season in Wednesday night's clash against visiting Leicester City who led through a fifth-minute strike from Harvey Barnes.

Everton, though, struck late to bag a point as Richarlison netted a 91st-minute equaliser which put the Toffees on to 29 points with seven games left.

Lampard's side are four points behind fifth-bottom Leeds but now have only one game in hand on the Whites but Wednesday's draw put the Goodison Park outfit four points ahead of third-bottom Burnley on the same amount of games played.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BOOST: For Everton and boss Frank Lampard, pictured during Wednesday night's 1-1 draw against Leicester City at Goodison Park. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.

The Clarets face Southampton at Turf Moor tonight but Everton's late draw against the Foxes means they cannot slip into the drop zone whatever happens in the clash between the Clarets and Saints.

Everton, meanwhile, are back in action on Sunday with the Merseyside derby against title-chasing Liverpool at Anfield in a 4.30pm kick-off, two and a half hours after Burnley host Wolves.

Leeds are then away at Crystal Palace on Monday night and Lampard has hailed the advantages of his side knowing they will not be in the bottom three over the next two days.

Lampard said at his post-match press conference as quoted by the Liverpool Echo: "That's the beauty of the point. Psychologically that can help.

"We also have to understand the games that are ahead of us.

"Anyone who watched Liverpool last night [vs Manchester United] will understand the challenge coming up this weekend, and then Chelsea come here.

"We have to understand that the table might continue to look somewhat like it does for the next couple of weeks. And then we can look at the fixtures going on from that.

"But, for the players, they just have to focus game-by-game - because anything can happen in football.

"That's why I'm not talking us down before Liverpool, because we have to go there with the belief and spirit to try and do something.