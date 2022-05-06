Frank Lampard gives Richarlison and injuries update for Leeds United's relegation rivals Everton

Brazilian international winger Richarlison scored the only goal of the game as Lampard's side gave their survival hopes a huge boost with last Sunday's 1-0 win against Chelsea at Goodison Park.

The Brazilian threw away a flare that had landed on the pitch after his goal and Lampard says the incident is being looked at by the police but that he could not provide any more update.

Richarlison also injured his ankle in the win against the Blues and came off with ten minutes left.

UPDATE: On Everton star Richarlison, above, of Leeds United's key relegation rivals Everton. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

Lampard, though, is optimistic that the winger will be available for Sunday's Premier League clash at Leicester which coincides with Leeds facing hots Arsenal at the same time.

Andre Gomes is also back available for the Toffees but Donny van de Beek remains sidelined with a groin injury whilst Ben Godfrey is also still out.

Andros Townsend (ACL) and Nathan Patterson (ankle) are out for the remainder of the season.

"We’ve had a good week of training and recovery for the lads," said Lampard, as quoted by evertonfc.com“Andre is back in the squad, but Donny isn’t.

“Richy has got a bit of a sore ankle from where he twisted it against Liverpool, but hopefully he will be fine.

“Ben Godfrey is not fit but will hopefully be training with us in the middle of next week.”

Asked about the Richarlison latest in connection with the flare incident, Lampard said as quoted by the Liverpool Echo: "It's another one I can't go in to.

"It's being looked at by the police at the moment and we as a club are doing everything we can to communicate with them as well as we can."