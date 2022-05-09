Lampard's side took themselves out of the bottom three at United's expense through Sunday's 2-1 win at Leicester City but Colombian centre-back star Yerry Mina was forced off in the 18th minute with a calf injury.

Vitaliy Mykolenko was also taken off in the 66th minute after struggling but Lampard is optimistic that the Ukraine international left back was only suffering from cramp.

Mina, meanwhile, is set for a scan on his calf issue and despite being able to welcome back other previously injured players, Lampard has warned that his fifth-bottom side are not yet safe.

WARNING: From Everton boss Frank Lampard, above, despite Sunday's 2-1 victory at Leicester City, the Toffees boss pictured celebrating the success. Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images.

On the back of weekend defeats for both Leeds and Burnley, Sunday's success has put Everton a point clear of both the fourth-bottom Clarets and third-bottom Whites, and with a game in hand.

Wednesday night's clash at already-relegated Watford is next before back-to-back home games against Brentford and Crystal Palace, followed by a trip to Arsenal on the final day.

"We know it’s not done," warned Lampard, as quoted by evertonfc.com"We are not celebrating anything but three points and we have work still to do. The lads are fighting and we are fighting together as a club.

“We have Watford in three days and everybody need to reproduce those levels.

“We should enjoy results like that. They’re huge.

"But we have to move our minds onto Watford and the games that are coming.

"We are by no means safe yet. It’s far from done.”

Providing an update on Mina and Mykolenko, Lampard said: "Yerry had a small feeling in his calf.

"We don’t know [how bad it is yet].

“Hopefully it isn’t a tear. He felt it in his calf, so he had to come off.

“We’re hoping it’s not a high-level injury and we can keep him involved in the next two weeks. He will have a scan.