The Toffees looked destined to be heading for another defeat in Thursday night's Goodison Park clash against Crystal Palace who led 2-0 at the break through strikes from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew.

Everton, though, stormed back to net second-half strikes through Michael Keane, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin which sealed a 3-2 triumph and top-flight status with a game to go.

The comeback sparked wild scenes at Goodison Park and Lampard said he was almost reduced to tears of joy following what he felt was one of the best moments of his career.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ELATION: Frank Lampard celebrates Everton's top-flight survival following an epic 3-2 victory against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

"I thought I might cry," said Lampard at his post match press conference, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"I thought I might jump out of my body. Nobody can question the celebrations at the end.

"It is easy to say 'but you haven't won anything'.

"You know what, come and work at this club for a few months and see the difficulties and what it means to people to stay in this league.

"See us 2-0 down at half-time, playing poorly, ridiculous second goal and then see the character they showed. See the fans on the pitch in good heart and spirit.

"They have pulled us over the line, they have been more than a 12th man. But the players also deserve huge credit. An amazing night.

"It is one of the greatest moments of my footballing life and career. I have been very fortunate to have amazing times, especially at Chelsea as a player and a coach.

"But when you feel the feelings and desperation of what relegation brings to the table, it is different. You need to dig in.

"You lose games, you fight to do something and then you lose another game.

"People think you should fly up the table and it is never that way.

"Coming in here three and a half months ago with my amazing staff, positive people who work so hard, and trying to affect things and getting a reaction from the players, from the fans and feeling unity when it looked split.