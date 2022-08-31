Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United's one-all draw with Everton ensured the Whites kept up their unbeaten run at Elland Road this season, although there was a tinge of disappointment at full-time given the dominance Leeds showed.

United were aggressive and in the ascendancy for much of the second half, as Elland Road tried its utmost to drive the team towards a winning goal.

Luis Sinisterra scored Leeds’ equaliser early in the second half, following Anthony Gordon’s opening goal at the same end, but was not deemed fit enough to finish the 90 minutes.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Frank Lampard, Manager of Everton reacts during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton FC at Elland Road on August 30, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Centre-forward Rodrigo was taken off with a shoulder dislocation during the first half, meanwhile Brenden Aaronson was also substituted late on, leaving just Jack Harrison of Jesse Marsch’s starting attackers to see out the 90 minutes in what was a pulsating affair.

At full-time Everton boss and former New York City FC teammate Frank Lampard discussed Harrison’s performance and development since dovetailing with the Bolton-born winger in Major League Soccer.

“Jack Harrison is one of the best wingers in the Premier League, no doubt in my mind,” Lampard said

"I've played with Jack and his development is amazing - I wouldn't fancy playing against him,” the Everton boss said, commending the 25-year-old’s journey from the MLS draft to a fully-fledged Premier League player in his third season at the top level.

"I thought [Nathan] Patterson was superb, because not only did he protect when he had to be nice and compact, but he had to get out and go 1-v-1 with Jack,” Lampard added.

Harrison tested young Scottish full-back Nathan Patterson throughout the game, but struggled to create too many chances of note, unlike recent weeks.