Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fourth man has been arrested in relation to an incident outside Norwich City’s Carrow Road Stadium last month following Leeds United’s play-off semi-final first leg, Norfolk Police have confirmed.

An individual in their 60s was arrested in Dorset on Friday, May 31 in connection with the incident which saw one man injured and attended to by paramedics outside Carrow Road on Sunday, May 12.

The individual has been released on bail until August 13 after being arrested on suspicion of affray and questioned by officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men were arrested outside the stadium on May 12 while a third male was arrested a day later on suspicion of assault and a public order offence in connection with the incident.

Subsequent to arrests made on the day of the incident, Graham Riches, 50, of Dyer Close, Horsford, Norwich, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker, common assault, and possession of Class A drugs and released on bail. Riches is set to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court later this week.