Fourth arrest made in connection with incident at Leeds United’s play-off semi versus Norwich City
An individual in their 60s was arrested in Dorset on Friday, May 31 in connection with the incident which saw one man injured and attended to by paramedics outside Carrow Road on Sunday, May 12.
The individual has been released on bail until August 13 after being arrested on suspicion of affray and questioned by officers.
Two men were arrested outside the stadium on May 12 while a third male was arrested a day later on suspicion of assault and a public order offence in connection with the incident.
Subsequent to arrests made on the day of the incident, Graham Riches, 50, of Dyer Close, Horsford, Norwich, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker, common assault, and possession of Class A drugs and released on bail. Riches is set to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court later this week.
Leeds United have declined to comment during active court proceedings.
