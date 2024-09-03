Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Several Leeds United players join up with their countries this week ahead of the September internationals, leaving a depleted first-team group at the club's Thorp Arch training base.

Fourteen Leeds players are expected to receive closer attention in training before the Whites' next fixture against Burnley on Saturday, September 14.

Here is a breakdown of all the players who will remain at Leeds and train as a unit over the next fortnight, including one injury absentee and two youngsters promoted from the youth ranks.