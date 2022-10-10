Leeds United were left disappointed on Sunday afternoon as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace.

Jesse Marsch’s men took the lead at Selhuest Park through Pascal Struijk, and impressed in the early stages, before goals from Odsonne Edouard and Eberechi Eze handed all three points to the hosts. The result now means that the Whites lie 14th in the table, just three points clear of the relegation zone. For their part, Crystal Palace moved level on points with Leeds.

Next up for Marsch’s side is a clash with league leaders Arsenal on Sunday, but before then there is still plenty of top flight transfer speculation to work through...

Norwich City are “checking on” Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell during his current loan spell at Millwall. The 20-year-old is still part of plans at Elland Road but the Canaries are hanging on in case the Whites’s stance changes in the long term. (The Sun)

A number of Premier League clubs are interested in signing Leeds United and Arsenal target Jack Wylie, currently of Rangers, according to Fabrizio Romano. The young defender is understood to be attracting widespread attention from across the division. Romano said: “There are four or five Premier League clubs that are following him, but it’s still too early to mention negotiations or advanced talks with Rangers. At the moment, I’m told is too early and Jack is focused on Rangers.” (Caught Offside)

Newcastle United will allow Chris Wood to leave the club in January “if he wants to move on”, according to transfer insider Dean Jones. He said:“It’s always been hard for Chris Wood to fit in at Newcastle. The transfer seemed strange from the start. I think part of it was the fact that they were looking at set pieces and him getting on the end of crosses. But, with the way that Newcastle are now improving and moving on to another level, part of me does expect for him to be made available in January if he wants to move on.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Arsenal scouts have “freaked out” over Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde. The Gunners had representatives in the crowd to watch Ukrainian talent Mykhaylo Mudryk as the Spanish giants faced Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, but instead it was Valverde who ended up “stealing the spotlight”. (Defensa Central)

Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol is “open” to the prospect of leaving RB Leipzig for Chelsea next summer, according to journalist Simon Phillips. He said:“Chelsea want to sign Gvardiol next summer along with Nkunku, they are currently speaking about both players and Gvardiol is open to the move.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United are an option for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek once the January transfer window opens, according to reporter Dean Jones. He said:“Newcastle is one option. They want a central midfielder, still, and I think he might fit the bill.” (GIVEMESPORT)