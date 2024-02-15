Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Four Leeds United players named in Championship Team of the Week alongside Leicester City & Ipswich Town men - gallery

Leeds United moved second in the Championship table with a 4-0 win over Swansea City on Tuesday evening

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 15th Feb 2024, 10:31 GMT

Leeds United continued their remarkable run of form in the Championship as they defeated Swansea City 4-0 on Tuesday to maintain their momentum and move second in the table as the battle for automatic promotion took another twist.

As the Whites made light work of their fixture in Wales, Southampton saw their 25-game unbeaten run ended at Bristol City as Daniel Farke's side moved into second. The Saints are two points behind but still have a game in hand while the promotion rivals meet at Elland Road on the final day of the season.

On Wednesday night, Ipswich won 4-0 at Millwall to move three points behind Leeds with Kieran McKenna's side also holding a game in hand over the Whites. Following the midweek Championship action, WhoScored has put together their best XI from the fixtures - with four Leeds players making the cut after the impressive win over the Swans. Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Stoke City are also represented. Take a look...

WhoScored rating - 8

1. GK: Mads Hermansen (Leicester City)

WhoScored rating - 8

WhoScored rating - 8.6

2. DEF: Harry Clarke (Ipswich Town)

WhoScored rating - 8.6

WhoScored rating - 8.2

3. DEF: Luke McNally (Stoke City)

WhoScored rating - 8.2

WhoScored rating - 7.8

4. DEF: Joe Rodon (Leeds United)

WhoScored rating - 7.8

WhoScored rating - 8.2

5. DEF: James Justin (Leicester City)

WhoScored rating - 8.2

WhoScored rating - 9.2

6. MID: Willy Gnonto (Leeds United)

WhoScored rating - 9.2

