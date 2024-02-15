Leeds United continued their remarkable run of form in the Championship as they defeated Swansea City 4-0 on Tuesday to maintain their momentum and move second in the table as the battle for automatic promotion took another twist.

As the Whites made light work of their fixture in Wales, Southampton saw their 25-game unbeaten run ended at Bristol City as Daniel Farke's side moved into second. The Saints are two points behind but still have a game in hand while the promotion rivals meet at Elland Road on the final day of the season.