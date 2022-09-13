The unfortunate passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II last week called a halt to football in all forms across the United Kingdom.

With plans now in place for a resumption at all levels, clubs and players are preparing for their next fixtures, except for Leeds United and a handful of other teams.

The Whites’ trip to Old Trafford has been postponed due to policing concerns, arising from the fact several officers will be required in Westminster this weekend as arrangements get underway for the Queen’s state funeral.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Rodrigo Moreno of Leeds reacts to an injured shoulder during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton FC at Elland Road on August 30, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

As a result, Leeds’ next Premier League fixture will take place on October 2, at home to Aston Villa.

An unplanned four week window between league games is hardly ideal for professional athletes, but those who have picked up injuries recently, or are making a comeback to training, are the few beneficiaries of such a peculiar scheduling situation.

Rodrigo Moreno, Junior Firpo, Rasmus Kristensen and Liam Cooper all missed out at Brentford the last time Leeds took to the field on September 4.

Club captain Cooper was an unused substitute as he stepped up his return from a calf injury, while the other three were left out of the squad entirely.

Rodrigo suffered a shoulder dislocation at the end of August in the 1-1 draw with Everton at Elland Road, while Junior Firpo has been absent since Leeds’ first pre-season friendly with a knee injury.

Rasmus Kristensen, meanwhile, is reportedly out for three weeks with a minor issue.

Due to the timescales surrounding these injuries, it is possible that upon Leeds’ next Premier League outing, head coach Jesse Marsch has a fully-fit squad available to him.

Cooper has been left out of Scotland’s squad for this month’s international fixtures, meaning he will remain based at Thorp Arch where he can focus on regaining 90-minute fitness.

Kristensen has been selected to represent Denmark in their UEFA Nations’ League matches later this month suggesting his injury is not severe, while Rodrigo and Firpo will have additional time to recuperate without the pressure of missing games.

"It doesn't need surgery and hopefully, in three to four weeks, it can calm down. Maybe it takes a little bit longer, maybe it's a little bit shorter. We will see. We're kind of targeting after the international break,” Marsch said of Rodrigo’s injury shortly before Leeds took on Brentford.

The coach also said Junior Firpo, Luke Ayling and Liam Cooper were back in training as of September 1.