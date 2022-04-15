Four changes but star trio missing as Leeds United youngsters face Brighton
Boss Andrew Taylor has made four changes to his Leeds United under-23s side for Friday's crunch clash at Brighton but star trio Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville are not involved.
A much-changed Whites under-23s side fell to a 5-1 defeat at West Ham United in the last 16 of the Premier League Cup on Monday but captain Charlie Cresswell is one of four players to return to the starting XI.
Nohan Kenneh, Stuart McKinstry and 'keeper Kristoffer Klaesson also come into the side but Gelhardt, Greenwood and Summerville play no part in the 2pm kick-off in Premier League Two Division One.
Leeds United under-23s v Brighton: Klaesson, Sutcliffe, Hjelde, Cresswell, McCarron, Kenneh, Jenkins, Bate, Miller, McKinstry, Joseph. Subs: Van Den Heuvel, Mullen, McGurk, Allen, Dean.