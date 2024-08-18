Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A forward has made a fresh impact upon Leeds United’s youngsters starting their new campaign.

A young forward made a fresh impact upon the first game of the new season for Leeds United’s under-21s.

Scott Gardner’s young Whites began their 2024-25 Premier League 2 campaign with Friday night’s clash against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several Leeds youngsters have recently featured in pre-season for boss Daniel Farke’s first team and one of those youngsters in Luca Thomas made a fresh impact by firing Gardner’s side ahead from the penalty spot.

Whites defender Alfie Cresswell was sent tumbling in the box and Thomas - who featured in recent first team friendly at Harrogate Town - converted the spot kick to give the young Whites a 1-0 lead with 61 minutes on the clock.

Stoke then equalised 11 minutes later through a Nathan Lowe header to a Josh Bickerton cross and there was no further scoring as the game ended one apiece.

Fresh from signing his first pro deal this summer, 18-year-old defender Reuben Lopata-White captained the Whites, skippering the 21s for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whites youngsters will take in their first home game of the new season next Friday evening in a 7pm kick-off against Aston Villa at the LNER Community Stadium in York.

Stoke City under-21s: Cooper, Mears, Bickerton, Badley-Morgan, Griffin, Lipsiuc, Chibueze (Griffiths 79), Smith (Gromek 68), Adekoya, Lowe (C), Matondo (Jeffers 56). Subs not used: Brammer, Gyimah.

Leeds United under-21s: Mahady, Cresswell, Ferguson, Toulson (Pickles, Mullen, Lopata-White, Vincent (Render 77), Coleman, Thomas (Moore 90), Chadwick, Richards. Subs not used: Ombang, Monteiro.