'Fortunate' - Leeds United man on Whites setback, penalty miss and Huddersfield Town intent

Captain Liam Cooper says his Leeds United side are focused on the fortunate aspect of a recent Whites setback in declaring his side’s intent for derby day.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds headed for Wednesday night’s Championship clash at Stoke City following three wins on the spin but suffered a 1-0 defeat as the Potters bagged the only goal of the game shortly after Patrick Bamford had sent a penalty over the bar.

Cooper, though, has drawn the positives from the evening and thanked the fact that Daniel Farke’s side now have the quick opportunity to bounce back in today’s lunchtime kick-off Yorkshire derby at home to Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Writing in his column in Saturday’s matchday programme, Cooper reasoned: “We went to Stoke with a lot of confidence and belief after winning three games in a row. But we knew they would make it difficult for us, and they did. However, we continued to dig in and of course, on another day, we score the penalty and it’s a different result.

POSITIVE: Leeds United captain Liam Cooper. Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images.

"These things can happen, though, and the fortunate thing about the Championship is that we have another game so quickly. Today we want to show a reaction.