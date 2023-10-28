'Fortunate' - Leeds United man on Whites setback, penalty miss and Huddersfield Town intent
Leeds headed for Wednesday night’s Championship clash at Stoke City following three wins on the spin but suffered a 1-0 defeat as the Potters bagged the only goal of the game shortly after Patrick Bamford had sent a penalty over the bar.
Cooper, though, has drawn the positives from the evening and thanked the fact that Daniel Farke’s side now have the quick opportunity to bounce back in today’s lunchtime kick-off Yorkshire derby at home to Huddersfield Town.
Writing in his column in Saturday’s matchday programme, Cooper reasoned: “We went to Stoke with a lot of confidence and belief after winning three games in a row. But we knew they would make it difficult for us, and they did. However, we continued to dig in and of course, on another day, we score the penalty and it’s a different result.
"These things can happen, though, and the fortunate thing about the Championship is that we have another game so quickly. Today we want to show a reaction.
"Everyone loves playing in local derbies and we are no different. None of us need any motivation, we want to come away with the three points. We know there will be an amazing atmosphere and we’ll be doing everything we can to send you home happy.”