Adam Forshaw outlines Leeds United action plan and makes honest admission after Liverpool hiding
Adam Forshaw admitted Leeds United were beaten by a different class Liverpool side in Wednesday's clash at Anfield but quickly outlined the necessary next steps for his Whites.
Marcelo Bielsa's Whites travelled to Merseyside looking to bounce back from Sunday's 4-2 loss at home to arch rivals Manchester United but were blitzed 6-0 as second-placed Liverpool closed the gap on leaders Manchester City to three points.
Mo Salah and Sadio Mane both bagged braces in addition to Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk adding a goal apiece and Forshaw pulled in no punches in assessing the contest but quickly looked ahead to Saturday's clash against Tottenham at Elland Road.
"Two different teams in class," said Forshaw post match to LUTV.
"We started okay and then there were some sloppy goals.
"There's no hiding from it. You can't analyze it too much now, we will break it down tomorrow.
"But we have got an important game on Saturday so we have got to move on quickly as well at the same time."
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get exclusive content. Click HERE to subscribe.