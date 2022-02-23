Marcelo Bielsa's Whites travelled to Merseyside looking to bounce back from Sunday's 4-2 loss at home to arch rivals Manchester United but were blitzed 6-0 as second-placed Liverpool closed the gap on leaders Manchester City to three points.

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane both bagged braces in addition to Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk adding a goal apiece and Forshaw pulled in no punches in assessing the contest but quickly looked ahead to Saturday's clash against Tottenham at Elland Road.

"Two different teams in class," said Forshaw post match to LUTV.

TOUGH NIGHT: Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw, right, tries to keep tabs on Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara during Wednesday night's 6-0 blitz at Anfield. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images.

"We started okay and then there were some sloppy goals.

"There's no hiding from it. You can't analyze it too much now, we will break it down tomorrow.

"But we have got an important game on Saturday so we have got to move on quickly as well at the same time."