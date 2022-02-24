Marcelo Bielsa's Whites have been battling a large number of injuries all season and key trio Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford have not featured since the 2-2 draw at home to Brentford at the start of December.

Phillips and Cooper both picked up hamstring injuries in the contest whilst Bamford also injured his hamstring when celebrating his late equaliser against the Bees.Bamford then recovered from the setback and was nearing a return only to pick up a new foot problem which is keeping the Whites no 9 out.

a new blow, Bielsa was then dealt a fresh setback in Sunday's 4-2 loss at home to arch rivals Manchester United as Robin Koch suffered a knock to the head after a challenge from Scott McTominay.

KEEPING POSITIVE: Whites midfielder Adam Forshaw applauds the fans after Leeds United's 6-0 hammering against Liverpool at Anfield, above. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.

Koch attempted to play on but was substituted shortly afterwards and whilst Bielsa has reported the German international as perfect, the game's necessary protocols meant the defender was then looking at a two-week period out.

Just three days after the Manchester United reverse, Leeds were back in action on Wednesday night at Liverpool and Diego Llorente was added to the list of absentees, the Spanish international not in the matchday squad having been taken off at the half-time interval of Sunday's clash against the Red Devils.

With Phillips, Bamford, Cooper, Koch and Llorente all out in addition to youngster Sam Greenwood, Leeds were blitzed 6-0 at Anfield and now find themselves just three points clear of the drop zone ahead of Saturday's return to action against Tottenham at Elland Road.

Wednesday's heavy reverse has left 15th-placed Leeds with the worst defensive record in the division having conceded 56 goals in 25 games - but Forshaw is refusing to place too much emphasis on injuries in assessing United's current state of affairs.

Instead, looking ahead to Saturday's clash against Spurs, the midfielder's focus is on highlighting what he felt was the main plus point at Anfield - United's travelling fans.

Pressed on Leeds missing the spine of the team at present and asked how much that cost his side at Anfield, Forshaw told LUTV: "It's difficult anyway coming to a place like this.

"But we have missed big players throughout the whole season and we've picked up the points that we have.

"Wednesday night felt like the end of the world but we are still in an okay position and we can't feel sorry for ourselves.

"We've got another game on Saturday."

Asked if it was important to just park the heavy Reds reverse in an attempt to move on Forshaw admitted: "It's hard to not let it affect you, I won't lie.

"But the positive was the fans, they were unbelievable again.

"They never stop and they make us proud.

"I think that's probably one thing that we can take from the night, they are always there for us, the fans are unbelievable and I think they will be there again on Saturday, pushing us on."