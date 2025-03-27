A former world champ has had his way on whether Leeds United will be promoted.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Warrington has thrown his full weight behind Leeds United’s automatic promotion bid, believing the Whites can survive a wobble and highlighting an advantage over Burnley and Sheffield United.

Two-time IBF featherweight champion of the world Warrington has seen his beloved Whites hunted back down by both the Clarets and Blades in what is becoming a titanic three-way battle for two automatic promotion spots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of this weekend’s return to Championship action, Leeds sit top of the table above Sheffield United on goal difference with only two points back to third-placed Burnley.

Warrington, though, believes the team that he supports can ultimately finish the job and seal automatic promotion, one year on from last season’s third-placed finish and play-off final heartache.

The boxing star admitted he thought Leeds were “breezing” promotion until recent results but believes the Whites advantage of an easier run-in than Sheffield United and Burnley will stand his team in good stead.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Warrington was asked about Leeds having a ‘wobble’ and whether he thought they would get promoted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warrington declared: "It was around this time last season where we hit a bit of a stumbling block. QPR away we hit a stumbling block and then we had the international break.

"We came back and it was Leeds were falling apart again and it just went the wrong way.

"I thought we were comfortable, I thought we were breezing it.

"I feel like we will come back on Saturday, we will win against Swansea and put our confidence high and lead us forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we have got an easier run in than Burnley and Sheffield United going into the final games so why not, we can definitely do it this year.

"I think we just need to keep our heads and the fans as well because even though we can be our 12th man, at the same time we can end up putting pressure on the players and players feel it.

"As sportsmen you do feel the atmosphere from the crowd do let's get behind the lads and let's cross the line."