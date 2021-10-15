Ex-England international midfielder Currie spent three seasons with Leeds between 1976 and 1979 after ending nearly a decade at Bramall Lane.

Currie later returned to the Blades as a community co-ordinator before becoming an ambassador and director but saw the Blades relegated from the Premier League last season following a fine ninth-placed finish upon their top-flight return.

Leeds also finished ninth last season upon their first campaign back in the Premier League and are only fifth bottom after seven games of the new season but Currie does not expect Marcelo Bielsa's Whites to follow the Blades and suffer relegation as part of the much documented second season syndrome.

CONFIDENCE: In Leeds United from former Whites England international Tony Currie, left, pictured battling it out with Zico for the Three Lions in a friendly at Wembley. Photo by Tony Duffy/Allsport via Getty Images

"It is a thought," Currie told the YEP.

"You can compare it I suppose because Leeds had such a great season last year as Sheffield United did in their first year.

"But Sheffield United had a lot of bad luck last year with players being injured, players being out and they couldn't play that back five that they did the season before.

"They got off to a bad start and couldn't get out of it.

"Leeds have had a bad start but I don't have any fears for them.

"I think they have got a decent enough squad.

"I like the way they play, they want to attack and I think that's the only way they can play.

"They might leave themselves open a bit at the back but once they get into their season I am sure they will win more games than they lose.

"I think they will finish mid table and everyone would take that wouldn't they - tenth/12th, at least that."

