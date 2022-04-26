Leeds United held Crystal Palace to a goalless draw on Monday evening, largely due to the efforts of young goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

The 22-year-old made seven saves on the night, denying Wilfried Zaha on five separate occasions, as the Whites held on for what could prove to be a valuable point.

In what was a frantic game, often lacking quality, Leeds matched their south London opponents to go five matches unbeaten for the first time this season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SPURNED: Conor Gallagher has not yet found himself on the winning side against Leeds United in the Premier League (Photo: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Wins over Norwich City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford, along with last night's stalemate and a 1-1 draw with Southampton, have lifted the Whites five points clear of the relegation zone.

The 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park pitted the Whites against a former transfer target.

Last summer, Leeds were in pursuit of Crystal Palace loanee Conor Gallagher. The Chelsea midfielder impressed during loan spells with Charlton Athletic, Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion before joining Patrick Vieira's new-look Eagles outfit, and had courted interest from Elland Road.

Ultimately, the England international opted to remain in London, joining up with former England youth and Chelsea reserves teammate Marc Guehi at Selhurst Park for the 2021/22 season.

Over the course of two matches this year, Gallagher has been unable to get the better of Leeds, though, and expressed his disappointment following Monday evening's game.

“I’m gutted really,” the 22-year-old told Palace TV after the goalless draw. “I felt like we deserved the three points. It was a bit of a crazy game – a bit like a basketball game to be honest," Gallagher added, using an all-too-familiar trope used to describe Leeds since their return to the Premier League.

“It was physical – like I say it was like a basketball match, running up and down the pitch. One of them where we’re just a bit disappointed we didn’t come away with the win,” he added.

The accusation that Leeds games resembled 'basketball matches' tended to be levelled at Marcelo Bielsa's side, and had become a predictable remark made by opposition coaches and players.