Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One-time Leeds United transfer target Michaël Cuisance is on the cusp of joining 2. Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin in a permanent move reportedly worth €250-300k.

Leeds were on the verge of signing Cuisance almost four years ago with the then-Bayern Munich prospect going as far as flying into Leeds-Bradford Airport ahead of a planned medical.

Leeds ultimately pulled the plug on the move, instead investing what would have been a near-£20 million commitment into the signing of Raphinha instead, which proved to be an unqualified success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cuisance was sent out on loan to Ligue 1 club Olympique de Marseille for the 2020/21 campaign before joining Venezia in a permanent switch, with whom who played Serie A and Serie B football.

Loan spells at Sampdoria in Italy’s top flight and VfL Osnabrück in Germany’s second tier followed but now it appears Berlin will be the Frenchman’s next destination, according to reports.