Former £20m Leeds United transfer target set for £250k move and tenth club after Elland Road U-turn
Leeds were on the verge of signing Cuisance almost four years ago with the then-Bayern Munich prospect going as far as flying into Leeds-Bradford Airport ahead of a planned medical.
Leeds ultimately pulled the plug on the move, instead investing what would have been a near-£20 million commitment into the signing of Raphinha instead, which proved to be an unqualified success.
Cuisance was sent out on loan to Ligue 1 club Olympique de Marseille for the 2020/21 campaign before joining Venezia in a permanent switch, with whom who played Serie A and Serie B football.
Loan spells at Sampdoria in Italy’s top flight and VfL Osnabrück in Germany’s second tier followed but now it appears Berlin will be the Frenchman’s next destination, according to reports.
At 24, Hertha will be the tenth club Cuisance has represented during his career to date.
