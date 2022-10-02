Former Premier League defender blasts Leeds United star for Aston Villa red card

Former Everton star Andy Hinchliffe believes Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra had no defence for the red card he received against Aston Villa.

The former Feyenoord star went into the game on a high after starring for Colombia during the international break - but his return to Elland Road was cut short when he received a second yellow card in the early stages of the second-half.

Sinisterra was cautioned just after the midway point of the first-half after he brought down Villa midfielder John McGinn and made matters worse when he received a needless second yellow card just three minutes after half-time.

With the game still goalless, the Colombian prevented Villa from taking a quick free-kick and referee Stuart Atwell wasted little time in booking Sinisterra for a second time and condemning him to an early exit.

The winger took his time leaving the Elland Road pitch as Atwell consulted with one of his assistants - but the red card was confirmed within seconds and Sky Sports pundit Hinchcliffe is unsure why Sinisterra felt there was anything to question over the decision.

He said: “He got booked in the first-half for a kick of the heels and on this occasion he’s clearly not retreated ten yards from where the free-kick is being taken.

“He’s actually then blocked the forward ball, and again, he’s not stepped back so you understand why he has been carded.

“But it’s two silly yellow cards.

“As a coach, you can’t legislate for that, just players doing something stupid, not once but twice.

“I look at that and say ‘what would Sinisterra’s defence by?’