Marcelo Bielsa's Whites stormed to a ninth-placed finish upon last season's Premier League return but have amassed just three points from their first five games of the new campaign.

Leeds headed to second-bottom Newcastle on Friday looking to record a first victory but Bielsa's side had to settle for a 1-1 draw despite taking a 13th-minute lead through Raphinha after Allan Saint-Maximin equalised just before the break.

Carragher, though, felt Leeds were the better side and expects the Whites to soon improve their current position of fourth bottom.

BACKING: For Leeds United from Jamie Carragher, above. Photo by PETER POWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

"I think they just had the slight edge - even in the second half," said former Liverpool star Carragher on Sky Sports.

"From the start of the game you almost felt like Leeds were in control of the game and Newcastle are hoping to get something on the counter attack.

"There's nothing wrong with playing counter attack football, you can be really organsied within your shape and cause problems to the opposition when you win that ball back.

"It's just when Newcastle aren't having the ball you don't feel they are that organised and you feel the opposition could score.

"That's the problem with it.

"I think there's a lot more control from Leeds in terms of actually having the ball.

"You can't say the games are controlled because they are always end to end with lots of shots going in.

"I just think there is better quality in Leeds in the way they play.

"I think last season will give them confidence and I don't really have any fears for Leeds being dragged into a relegation fight."

Carragher also felt Leeds were denied a definite penalty when referee Mike Dean waved play on after Dan James was barged to the ground by Joe Willock just inside the box.

"I gave a gasp in commentary and I was a bit shocked," said Carragher.

"I always think as a defender, as soon as you make a challenge you think 'I have got a second and if I don't hear the whistle I am okay.'

"I was thinking 'oh no that's a penalty.'

"There was one actually earlier on with Mike Dean where (Miguel) Almiron dived and the crowd went mad because he was so close to it Mike Dean, you thought he is in the best possible position.

"No one can be in a better position there than the referee.

"It's right in front of him. It was a clear and obvious error."

