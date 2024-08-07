Former Leeds United youngster joins Champions League club following this summer's Elland Road release
The Bruges-based club clinched their 19th Belgian league title last season and have moved to bring in the Dutch stopper after a four-year stay working through the ranks at Elland Road.
Van den Heuvel did not make a first-team appearance for Leeds but was named on the substitutes' bench on several occasions, featuring more often for the Under-21 and Under-18 sides.
The 21-year-old sustained a broken neck and fractured jaw whilst a passenger in a car crash midway through his Leeds stint, which necessitated a lengthy recovery process but fought back to return to the pitch with Leeds' 21s.
His new club currently count ex-Premier League goalkeeper Simon Mignolet as their first choice with fellow new signing 26-year-old Nordin Jackers, who is five years Van den Heuvel's senior and boasts greater experience, likely the club's second choice stopper this season.
Club Brugge operate a 'B' team called 'Club NXT' in Belgium's second division, though, which is where Van den Heuvel is most likely to feature having recently allowed back-up 'keeper Nick Shinton to join Beerschot.
Van den Heuvel wrote on Instagram following his Leeds exit: "After 4 seasons my time at Leeds has come to an end! I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart that have helped grow into the player and person I'm today!! It's time for a new adventure and challenge, I'll keep pushing myself to reach my limits in every way possible. Thank you!"
