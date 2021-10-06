Nineteen-year-old York-born forward McMillan departed the Leeds Academy in April to sign for League One side Fleetwood, managed by former Whites boss Simon Grayson.

Twenty-year-old United striker Ryan Edmondson is on loan at Fleetwood and Edmondson helped McMillan enjoy a moment to remember when providing the cross for his first Cod Army goal on Tuesday evening.

McMillan netted the third and final strike as Grayson's side recorded a 3-1 victory at Barrow in the Papa John's Trophy in which Edmondson was also on the scoresheet.

BREAKTHROUGH: For former Leeds United youngster Max McMillan, centre, at Fleetwood Town, pictured during the FA Youth Cup clash against Manchester United of February 2020 at Old Trafford. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

McMillan - who is eligible to play for South Africa - played the full duration of the contest in what was his first outing for his new side.

"I’m absolutely buzzing," McMillan told Fleetwood Town's official website.

"It’s everything I’ve been working for this season to try and get into the team and try and impress the manager and hopefully, a goal will have done that.

"It’s a really proud moment for me and my family.

“I just think when you get your chance you’ve got to take it, but you have to be patient.

"I’m only young so I’m trying to make my way into the first team by training hard every day.

"I’m only young, I’ve just turned 19 so I’m still learning men’s football. It’s a different game to 23s football which I’m used to.

"Playing teams like Barrow are good for me physically to go up against strong centre-halves and learn from that."

Reflecting on his goal - and the work of Edmondson in making it happen - McMillan said: “I just spoke to him and he said he was thinking of hitting it across the goal and I was like you couldn’t have done that, I was so free, but thank you to Ryan for putting it on a plate for me.”

