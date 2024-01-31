Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United target Nadiem Amiri is set to seal a deadline week transfer to a new club from Bayer Leverkusen.

Leeds were interested in signing Germany international midfielder Amiri last summer and came close to signing him, only for a breakdown in negotiations and ultimately a return to Leverkusen.

Amiri has since bagged just 81 minutes of Bundesliga football for Leverkusen this season and the 27-year-old is now poised to seal a deadline week move to fellow Bundesliga club Mainz.