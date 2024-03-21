Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 20-year-old has recounted his spell at Leeds during a new interview with MailOnline, sharing memories of Marcelo Bielsa, a nightmare trial and Mark Jackson, who brought him to stadium:mk last January.

Dean has scored nine league goals this season, helping to fire MK up to fourth in the league table under up-and-coming head coach Mike Williamson, formerly of non-league Gateshead. Overall, Merseyside-born Dean has scored 12 in 25 appearances, averaging a strike every 139 minutes for the ex-Newcastle United defender's outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A favourite among Leeds fans who followed the team's Under-21 squad over the past couple of seasons, Dean developed a reputation for giving defenders a hard time, putting them through their paces, as well as dishing out his fair share of ear-aches.

Recalling his move from Everton's academy to the youth setup at Thorp Arch, Dean recounts two missed spot-kicks during the first half of a trial game for Leeds' youngsters.

"I went on trial at Leeds just before Covid and played against Sheffield United where I missed two pens in the first half. I just thought: "I've got no chance here, like."

Dean subsequently scored a brace during the second half, ultimately earning a contract and pays particular homage to former Leeds youth coach Jackson, who gave him his break in the Under-21s at Elland Road and signed him for MK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the time Dean spent at Leeds, U21s were often required to train and sometimes play alongside the senior players, coached by revered manager Bielsa. The 20-year-old has strong opinions of the Argentine, and his own personal mentor, colloquially known as 'Jacko'.

"I absolutely love him [Bielsa]. Without him and Mark Jackson, I don't think I would have made it," Dean says. "It was crazy but every session was just so detailed, everything down to a tee.

"I remember one game, we played Wolves [U21s] away, Bielsa pulled me to the side and I thought, "I don't know what's going to happen here."

Dean featured alongside £30 million striker Rodrigo Moreno during that particular game at Kidderminster Harriers' Aggborough ground, helping Leeds to a win en route to promotion from Premier League 2 Division 2.