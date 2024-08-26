Former Leeds United striker named new boss of knocked out Europa Conference League side
Billy Paynter spent two years with Leeds from June 2010 until August 2012 when he completed a free transfer move to Doncaster Rovers. The former Swindon Town striker then had a loan spell at Sheffield United before ending his career at Carlisle United, Hartlepool United and Warrington Town.
Now 40 years old, Paynter took on his first job in outright management in May 2023 when named the new head coach of Northern Premier League Division One West side Runcorn Linnets who finished the next season in second place. Following a play-off final defeat to City Of Liverpool, Paynter departed the role the following May.
Paynter, though, has now landed his second managerial role upon being appointed as the new manager of Cymru Premier side Connah's Quay Nomads who finished last season’s Cymru Premier in second place behind runaway winners The New Saints. That led to qualification for this season’s Europa Conference League in which the team were knocked out over two legs by Slovenian side NK Bravo.
