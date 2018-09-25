Former Leeds United stars turn out for Liam Miller tribute match

Have your say

Former Leeds United stars Ian Harte, Alan Smith, Robbie Keane and Stephen McPhail all turned out on Tuesday afternoon in a tribute match organised for the late Liam Miller.

The former Whites midfielder lost his battle with cancer aged 36 in February having been diagnosed in November 2017.

Miller, who is most fondly remembered in West Yorkshire for his winner in United's 4-3 comeback victory at Southampton, spent the 2005-06 season on loan at Elland Road.

A tribute match in his hometown of Cork in Ireland was organised between a team of Manchester United and Celtic/Ireland legends in his memory.

Miller played for both club's over a combined period of six years and represented his country 21 times scoring once.

Over 45,000 spectators turned out to raise money for Miller's family and local charities.

Ex-Leeds players Harte, Smith, Keane and McPhail all featured as did Denis Irwin. Another former Whites defender Rio Ferdinand was due to be involved but had to pull out at the last minute after undergoing surgery.

The charity fixture ended in a 2-2 draw after goals from Irwin and Louis Saha put the Red Devils ahead before Keane and Colin Healy pegged back the Manchester United team.

Manchester United: Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Ronny Johnsen, Paul Scholes, Denis Irwin, David May, Louis Saha, Rio Ferdinand, Quinton Fortune, Andy Cole, Michael Clegg, Mikael Silvestre, Kevin Pilkington, Dion Dublin, Roy Carroll, Gary Neville, Alan Smith.

Celtic and Ireland combined: David Forde, Stephen Carr, Kevin Kilbane, Richard Dunne, Kenny Cunningham, Keith Andrews, Kevin Doyle, Stephen Mcphail, Andy Reid, Robbie Keane, Damien Duff, Lee Carsley, Colin Healy, Shaun Maloney, Paul Lambert, John Hartson, Neil Lennon, Stylian Petrov, Shane Supple.