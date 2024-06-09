Former Leeds United star's son takes European Championships silver medal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Leeds star is celebrating a European Championships silver medal for his son.

Competing in Saturday’s 5,000m final in Rome, 25-year-old George clocked a time of 13 minutes and 21.38 seconds to finish second to Norwegian star Jakob Ingebrigtsen for his first major international medal.

Taking to his Instagram story, dad Danny beamed: “What a night, could not be prouder. Before I spam the life out of Insta (no apologies) thank you to everyone that’s been part of this journey. You all know who you are, from English Schools to a medal in a European final. Thank you.”