Former Leeds United star's son takes European Championships silver medal
Ex-Leeds United star Danny Mills is celebrating success in another sporting sphere following a brilliant European Championships silver medal for his son George.
Competing in Saturday’s 5,000m final in Rome, 25-year-old George clocked a time of 13 minutes and 21.38 seconds to finish second to Norwegian star Jakob Ingebrigtsen for his first major international medal.
Taking to his Instagram story, dad Danny beamed: “What a night, could not be prouder. Before I spam the life out of Insta (no apologies) thank you to everyone that’s been part of this journey. You all know who you are, from English Schools to a medal in a European final. Thank you.”
Ambitious George declared: "It is what I expected of myself. It is back to work now, I’ve got the rest of the season to prepare for. It's progress, but we want more."
