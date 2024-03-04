Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Leeds United goalkeeper has suffered a nasty injury during his loan spell abroad. Ex-White Bailey Peacock Farrell is currently out on loan in Denmark having been deemed surplus to requirements at Burnley following their promotion to the Premier League.

Although, the goalkeeper has rarely featured for the Clarets since signing from Leeds United in 2019, racking up just 12 league appearances. Since joining Burnley, he has completed a loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday, and he is currently out on loan with Danish team AGF.

It is during that loan spell that he has suffered a graphic injury to both his nose and his head. Peacock-Farrell broke his nose and suffered a nasty gash to the back of his head that will have required stitches aplenty. He posted images of the injury on Instagram along with the caption: "Some stitches, broken nose and a little less hair on top. Perks of being a GK. Thanks for all the kind messages. Enjoy the swipe."

The 27-year-old suffered the injury during AGF's 1-1 draw with AB in which his side scored a 95th minute equaliser. Naturally, Peacock-Farrell had to be substituted. The keeper came through Leeds' academy before making 40 league appearances for the first team. Peacock-Farrell also remains a Northern Ireland international, racking up 41 league appearances so far.

The keeper spoke last year about how important his international outings are given his struggles at club level. “When I come away I try like everyone to play to the best of my ability and overall I’ve done quite well so far,” he told PA in September.

“Club level has not been amazing and there’s been inconsistencies in terms of game time. For the manager now (Michael O’Neill) and the manager before (Ian Baraclough) to stick by me is obviously a real nice vote of confidence. I’m just trying to rectify the club level now and that’s the aim this year.

