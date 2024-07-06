Former Leeds United star issues huge warning to Whites over new Championship rival
Leeds are approaching a second season back in the second tier following May’s play-off final defeat to Southampton and Daniel Farke’s Whites are firm favourites to be promoted in the ultimate style as champions. United’s opening assignment of the new campaign will present a home clash against newly-promoted Portsmouth who are back in the Championship for the first time since 2012 having been promoted as last season’s League One champions.
Leeds have already been installed as hot favourites to start the new season with a victory but ex-Whites midfielder David Prutton has fired a warning about just what the Whites will face in that very first game of the season.
Prutton, who spent four years with Portsmouth’s huge rivals Southampton, told the YEP: “Portsmouth, knowing them like I do, will be absolutely buzzing for that game. They'll try and tear into Leeds like they have been away from that tier for ages – which they have.
"Straight away, Leeds are there to be shot at. You just need to look at what Pompey did in League One. They were fantastic. They got to the top and they stayed at the top with a rookie manager in John Mousinho who is very, very impressive.”
Drawing comparisons with Ipswich Town’s success as a newly-promoted side, Prutton added: “There is also a cautionary tale here as you could have gone into last season thinking ‘I wonder what Ipswich are going to do?’ Well Ipswich are in the Premier League and they ran straight past Leeds to get into the Premier League so woe betide any Leeds player that takes Pompey for granted on that opening day of the season.
"Whether you go like for like and say the Leeds team is better, maybe. But the people that follow that club are as fervent as Leeds United fans are. That's what they are like. They live and breathe and die by that so that's something that the players and the fans have got to be ready for, greet them with the traditional warm Elland Road welcome and that kind of fire and fury that you need."
