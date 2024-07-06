'VERY IMPRESSIVE': Young Portsmouth manager John Mousinho. Photo by Gary Oakley/Getty Images.

A former Leeds United player has issued a big warning to the Whites about a particular new Championship rival.

Leeds are approaching a second season back in the second tier following May’s play-off final defeat to Southampton and Daniel Farke’s Whites are firm favourites to be promoted in the ultimate style as champions. United’s opening assignment of the new campaign will present a home clash against newly-promoted Portsmouth who are back in the Championship for the first time since 2012 having been promoted as last season’s League One champions.

Leeds have already been installed as hot favourites to start the new season with a victory but ex-Whites midfielder David Prutton has fired a warning about just what the Whites will face in that very first game of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prutton, who spent four years with Portsmouth’s huge rivals Southampton, told the YEP: “Portsmouth, knowing them like I do, will be absolutely buzzing for that game. They'll try and tear into Leeds like they have been away from that tier for ages – which they have.

"Straight away, Leeds are there to be shot at. You just need to look at what Pompey did in League One. They were fantastic. They got to the top and they stayed at the top with a rookie manager in John Mousinho who is very, very impressive.”

Drawing comparisons with Ipswich Town’s success as a newly-promoted side, Prutton added: “There is also a cautionary tale here as you could have gone into last season thinking ‘I wonder what Ipswich are going to do?’ Well Ipswich are in the Premier League and they ran straight past Leeds to get into the Premier League so woe betide any Leeds player that takes Pompey for granted on that opening day of the season.