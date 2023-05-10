Former Leeds United winger Raphinha has poured cold water on reports he is poised to return to the Premier League this summer.

The Brazilian winger enjoyed a stellar two seasons at Elland Road before joining Barcelona for an estimated £55m last year, after rejecting interest from Chelsea.

Raphinha has enjoyed a positive first campaign at the Camp Nou, with Xavi’s side closing in on the La Liga title with the former Whites star playing 45 times in all competitions, providing 10 goals and 11 assists.

However, despite his on-pitch performances, there have been reports he is one of a number of players who could leave Barca amid their continued financial concerns.

The La Liga club are said to need to cut around £175m from their current wage bill while Lionel Messi has been linked with a move back to Spain, prompting suggestions Barca would need to offload even more players to fit the World Cup winner onto their payroll.

Barcelona’s return to the Champions League and impending title win will help ease their financial worries, which are being monitored by La Liga, but reports in Spain on Tuesday claimed they would be willing to sell Raphinha for £70m.

Newcastle United and Chelsea have been linked with the player but Raphinha has refuted the reports he is set to leave the Camp Nou after just one season.

Replying to a post on Instagram suggesting the Magpies and Chelsea were showing the most interest in the winger after he had given the ‘ok’ to leaving the Camp Nou, Raphinha said: “Fake news. Whoever said this is lying. This is lying. Whoever said this is a liar, misinformed and unprofessional. If my comment gets deleted I’ll post on my Instagram.”