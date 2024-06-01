Ex-Leeds United star and now multiple trophy winner released by giants as 5 become free agents
Former Leeds United star Kemar Roofe has been released by SPL giants Rangers upon his contract expiring.
Roofe spent three years with Leeds between the summers of 2016 and 2019 before leaving the club to sign for Anderlecht.
The striker then made the switch to Glasgow giants Rangers the following summer and the forward has since bagged three trophies for the Ibrox club plus a Europa League runners-up medal.
But Roofe’s contract only ran until this summer and the 31-year-old has been released along with Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram and Jon McLaughlin at the end of their present deals.
