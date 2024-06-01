Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Leeds United star is on the hunt for a new club.

Former Leeds United star Kemar Roofe has been released by SPL giants Rangers upon his contract expiring.

Roofe spent three years with Leeds between the summers of 2016 and 2019 before leaving the club to sign for Anderlecht.

The striker then made the switch to Glasgow giants Rangers the following summer and the forward has since bagged three trophies for the Ibrox club plus a Europa League runners-up medal.