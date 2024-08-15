Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ex-Whites star Kalvin Phillips is reportedly closing in on a move to one of Leeds United’s big ‘former’ rivals.

Phillips has returned to Manchester City this summer following his loan spell at West Ham United and been involved in pre-season games but the Daily Telegraph are reporting that the 28-year-old is on the brink of sealing a season-long loan move to Ipswich Town.

Leeds and Ipswich were locked in a titanic battle for automatic promotion from the Championship last season, in which Kieran McKenna’s Tractor Boys emerged triumphant in sealing second place, finishing six points ahead of Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As they now approach their Premier League return, the acquisition of England international midfielder Phillips is being viewed as a statement signing for a newly-promoted team.