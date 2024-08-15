'Former' Leeds United rivals closing in on deal for ex-Whites star Kalvin Phillips
Phillips has returned to Manchester City this summer following his loan spell at West Ham United and been involved in pre-season games but the Daily Telegraph are reporting that the 28-year-old is on the brink of sealing a season-long loan move to Ipswich Town.
Leeds and Ipswich were locked in a titanic battle for automatic promotion from the Championship last season, in which Kieran McKenna’s Tractor Boys emerged triumphant in sealing second place, finishing six points ahead of Daniel Farke’s Whites.
As they now approach their Premier League return, the acquisition of England international midfielder Phillips is being viewed as a statement signing for a newly-promoted team.
