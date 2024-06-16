Former Leeds United player issues message with beautiful tribute after brother's tragic death
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Leeds United player Oliver Sarkic has issued a beautiful tribute to his twin brother Matija and a message to fans after the Millwall keeper’s tragic death.
Matija, who was just 26, passed away on Saturday morning after reportedly falling unwell in the town of Budva. The goalkeeper, who was Millwall’s no 1, had been away on international duty with Montenegro and had played the the full match of a 2-0 defeat in Belgium earlier this month.
His death left the football world in shock as tributes and messages of support poured in from around the globe.
Writing on social media platform X, Matija’s brother Oliver said: “Thank you everyone for the love and support shown to Matija and our family. Really shows the amazing person he was. I wish he was still here with us I but couldn’t be more proud to say he was my twin brother life won’t be the same without you. Rest in peace, we love you.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.