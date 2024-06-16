Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Leeds player has taken to social media after the tragic death of his twin brother to write a beautiful tribute.

Former Leeds United player Oliver Sarkic has issued a beautiful tribute to his twin brother Matija and a message to fans after the Millwall keeper’s tragic death.

Matija, who was just 26, passed away on Saturday morning after reportedly falling unwell in the town of Budva. The goalkeeper, who was Millwall’s no 1, had been away on international duty with Montenegro and had played the the full match of a 2-0 defeat in Belgium earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His death left the football world in shock as tributes and messages of support poured in from around the globe.