Former Leeds United player ends nine-year wait with landmark moment in promotion-bid boost
Ex-Leeds United ace Adam Forshaw ended a nine-year wait with a landmark moment as Blackburn Rovers further boosted their Championship promotion hopes.
Former Whites midfielder Forshaw joined Blackburn on a short term contract last month having left Plymouth Argyle whom the 33-year-old joined on a free transfer upon leaving Norwich City.
Forshaw joined Norwich back in August 2023 upon ending five-and-a-half years with Leeds whom the midfielder joined from Middlesbrough back in January 2015.
Forshaw went on to make 91 appearances for Leeds whom he left without scoring a goal for. The midfielder signed for Leeds having not scored since netting in Middlesbrough’s 2-1 victory at home to Reading in the Championship clash of April 2016.
Forshaw’s spells at Norwich and Plymouth also passed without a goal but the popular ex-Whites man finally found the back of the net for new club Blackburn in Saturday’s 2-0 victory at home to Plymouth Argyle.
His strike marked a first goal for just short of nine years, the 2-0 triumph keeping Rovers fifth and with a four-point cushion to the teams outside of the play-offs.
