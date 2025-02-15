Former Leeds United player ends nine-year wait with landmark moment in promotion-bid boost

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 15th Feb 2025, 17:41 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A former Leeds player has ended a very long wait.

Ex-Leeds United ace Adam Forshaw ended a nine-year wait with a landmark moment as Blackburn Rovers further boosted their Championship promotion hopes.

Former Whites midfielder Forshaw joined Blackburn on a short term contract last month having left Plymouth Argyle whom the 33-year-old joined on a free transfer upon leaving Norwich City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Forshaw joined Norwich back in August 2023 upon ending five-and-a-half years with Leeds whom the midfielder joined from Middlesbrough back in January 2015.

Forshaw went on to make 91 appearances for Leeds whom he left without scoring a goal for. The midfielder signed for Leeds having not scored since netting in Middlesbrough’s 2-1 victory at home to Reading in the Championship clash of April 2016.

Forshaw’s spells at Norwich and Plymouth also passed without a goal but the popular ex-Whites man finally found the back of the net for new club Blackburn in Saturday’s 2-0 victory at home to Plymouth Argyle.

His strike marked a first goal for just short of nine years, the 2-0 triumph keeping Rovers fifth and with a four-point cushion to the teams outside of the play-offs.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice