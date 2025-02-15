A former Leeds player has ended a very long wait.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Leeds United ace Adam Forshaw ended a nine-year wait with a landmark moment as Blackburn Rovers further boosted their Championship promotion hopes.

Former Whites midfielder Forshaw joined Blackburn on a short term contract last month having left Plymouth Argyle whom the 33-year-old joined on a free transfer upon leaving Norwich City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forshaw joined Norwich back in August 2023 upon ending five-and-a-half years with Leeds whom the midfielder joined from Middlesbrough back in January 2015.

Forshaw went on to make 91 appearances for Leeds whom he left without scoring a goal for. The midfielder signed for Leeds having not scored since netting in Middlesbrough’s 2-1 victory at home to Reading in the Championship clash of April 2016.

Forshaw’s spells at Norwich and Plymouth also passed without a goal but the popular ex-Whites man finally found the back of the net for new club Blackburn in Saturday’s 2-0 victory at home to Plymouth Argyle.

His strike marked a first goal for just short of nine years, the 2-0 triumph keeping Rovers fifth and with a four-point cushion to the teams outside of the play-offs.