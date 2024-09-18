Former Leeds United player ends long drought with big Champions League impact
USA international midfielder Weston McKennie spent the second half of the 2022-23 Premier League season on loan at Leeds from Juventus and made 19 league appearances as part of the campaign that ended with Whites relegation to the Championship.
McKennie then returned back to parent club Juventus and made 36 Serie A appearances over the course of the 2023-24 campaign in which his side finished in third place. That meant qualification for the Champions League and McKennie started Tuesday night’s Champions League opener at home to PSV Eindhoven in which he scored to end nearly two years without a goal in club football.
McKennie, now 26, had not found the back of the net for a club side since scoring in the 4-3 defeat at Benfica in the Champions League contest of October 2022. But his strike in the 27th minute of Tuesday night’s hosting of PSV helped his side to a 3-1 victory in which Juventus raced into a 3-0 lead before PSV pulled back a late consolation through Ismael Saibari. Kenan Yildiz and Nicolas Gonzalez also netted for the victorious hosts.
McKennie made 20 appearances for Leeds in all competitions for 1531 minutes of football which yielded one assist but seven yellow cards.
