An ex-Leeds United loanee came out of retirement on Tuesday night to play 15 minutes off the bench for Wealdstone FC in the National League Cup versus Brighton and Hove Albion Under-21s.

Ex-footballer Wayne Andrews made a brief return to the pitch during Tuesday evening's National League Cup action for non-league Wealdstone.

The 47-year-old, who is currently head of strength and conditioning at the London club, was introduced for the final quarter of an hour of Wealdstone's 1-0 defeat by Brighton U21s.

Father of Watford defender Ryan Andrews, the fitness coach had a journeyman career during his playing days, representing the likes of Watford, Crystal Palace, Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday and, among others, Leeds.

Andrews joined the Whites on a 30-day loan back in October 2007 due to injuries sustained by Jermaine Beckford, Tore Andre Flo and Tresor Kandol. He managed just two appearances during his Elland Road stint, both of which came in 1-0 victories, versus Oldham Athletic in League One and Darlington in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy.

Leeds' U21s were also involved in National League Cup action on Tuesday night, losing 2-1 to Tottenham Hotspur's FA Cup Third Round opponents Tamworth.