Former Leeds United midfielder urges Whites action with Raphinha amidst Barcelona interest

Barcelona's interest in United's Brazilian international is well documented but so too is the current financial plight of the Camp Nou side.

Prutton, though, says Leeds simply must hold firm and only part ways with the winger if a potential suitor can stump up the full true value of the 25-year-old's worth.

Away from the Barca interest, Arsenal are now the latest Premier League side being linked with a swoop a player who has quickly amassed nine caps and three goals for the Selecao.

ASSET: Leeds United's Brazilian international star Raphinha, above, pictured during this month's international against Japan in Tokyo. Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images.

"He's Leeds United's asset and they've got to try and hold out for the most," Prutton told the YEP.

"Sod Barcelona, just because they can't pay the going rate.

"Let's retain judgment until anything starts to gain any form of traction.

"But I think they've absolutely got to make sure that they maximize what they get for him.