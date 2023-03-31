MLS outfit Los Angeles FC have announced the signing of Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Bogusz on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old’s loan stay in Ibiza was terminated last week after he expressed a desire to make the move to the USA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement confirmed: “LAFC announced today that the Club has acquired midfielder Mateusz Bogusz on a permanent transfer from Leeds United, signing him to a four-year contract through 2026 with a Club option for 2027. Bogusz will be added to LAFC’s roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

“Bogusz, 21, joins LAFC from Leeds United of the English Premier League. Over the past two seasons, Bogusz appeared in 42 matches for UD Ibiza of the Spanish Segunda Division on loan from Leeds, where he scored a total of six goals and registered five assists in over 2,500 minutes.”

LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said: “Mateusz is a talented young player with great ability who will provide another quality piece to our Club.

“He is a dynamic and exciting attacker who has the ability to help our group in our ambitions to win more trophies. I am excited to welcome Mateusz to Los Angeles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bogusz joined the Whites on a two-and-a-half year deal in January 2019 but he made just handful of appearances for the senior side. He signed a new three-year deal in the summer of 2020.

He moved to Spanish Segunda División side Logroñés on loan in October 2020 and has spent the past two campaigns on loan in Ibiza.