Then Leeds director of football Victor Orta turned his attention to Arne Slot during a search that unsuccessfully explored the possibility of taking Carlos Corberan from West Bromwich Albion and Andoni Iraola from Rayo Vallecano. Corberan promptly signed a new contract at the Hawthorns and Rayo Vallecano blocked Leeds’ approach for Iraola, who was not minded to force his way out of the LaLiga club. The Whites then appeared to believe Feyenoord boss Slot was potentially obtainable, until he turned them down. "It is true that I will stay with Feyenoord, I can say that with this one,” he said. “That is clear, fans do not have to be afraid. The club has been clear. It was a compliment that a club like Leeds was interested, but we are doing something great with Feyenoord. We are in a great position in the league, the cup and Europe. There is no disappointment. It's certainly not a punishment to stay here."