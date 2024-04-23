Former Leeds United managerial target named among favourites for top Premier League job
Then Leeds director of football Victor Orta turned his attention to Arne Slot during a search that unsuccessfully explored the possibility of taking Carlos Corberan from West Bromwich Albion and Andoni Iraola from Rayo Vallecano. Corberan promptly signed a new contract at the Hawthorns and Rayo Vallecano blocked Leeds’ approach for Iraola, who was not minded to force his way out of the LaLiga club. The Whites then appeared to believe Feyenoord boss Slot was potentially obtainable, until he turned them down. "It is true that I will stay with Feyenoord, I can say that with this one,” he said. “That is clear, fans do not have to be afraid. The club has been clear. It was a compliment that a club like Leeds was interested, but we are doing something great with Feyenoord. We are in a great position in the league, the cup and Europe. There is no disappointment. It's certainly not a punishment to stay here."
Leeds also spoke to ex-Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder, who was spotted walking across the Elland Road pitch by BBC Leeds journalists after a game, and though the club suggested he was not a favourite for the position, a subsequent backlash from fans brought that line of enquiry to a juddering halt. Eventually, having given caretaker boss Michael Skubala time in the role, Leeds appointed Javi Gracia a fortnight after Marsch had been sacked. Gracia then gave way to Sam Allardyce, but Leeds exited the Premier League.
Slot, who was reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur’s wishlist before they appointed Ange Postecoglou, has now been named on Liverpool’s post-Jurgen Klopp agenda. The Times report that the 45-year-old’s body of work at Feyenoord has impressed Anfield decision makers, thanks to a 2022/23 Eredivisie title and this season’s cup success. Klopp announced in January that he would be stepping down from his position at Liverpool at the end of this season. They are one of a number of big European clubs who will be looking for a new leader in the summer, alongside the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich.
